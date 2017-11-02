Presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is tearing away in the race for the ANC leadership - at least as far as KwaZulu-Natal is concerned.

Close to 250 branches in the province have nominated her for the top post‚ compared to 69 for arch rival Cyril Ramaphosa and just two for dark horse Zweli Mkhize.

However‚ it might still be too early for her to count her chickens‚ with 600 branches yet to sit for the branch general meetings and nominate their preferred candidate.

These statistics were revealed on Thursday morning by the ANC during an informal media breakfast in Durban.

The eThekwini region - the biggest ANC region in the country and one of its most influential - leads the number of branches that have nominated Dlamini-Zuma‚ as 57 of 110 branches that have sat so far have punted the former AU Commission chair.

“You can see so far that even with the remaining BGMs [branch general meetings] the situation is unlikely to change‚” said Kwazi Mshengu‚ provincial chairperson of the ANC Youth League who presented the figures.