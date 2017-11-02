Politics

'Nkandla 12' hearings 'go away quietly'

02 November 2017 - 06:50 By Matthew Savides
President Jacob Zuma's home in KwaNxamalala, Nkandla.
Image: GALLO IMAGES

The disciplinary hearings into 12 civil servants widely regarded as the "Nkandla scapegoats" have been called off.

A dozen Public Works Department officials were hauled before the disciplinary hearings in connection with their alleged involvement in what was described as a breach of tender processes over the appointment of contracts for President Jacob Zuma's R246-million Nkandla homestead upgrade.

The Public Servants Association confirmed the cases had been "finalised".

The Times understands that the last was dealt with yesterday morning.

"We represented 11 of the 12 people," said the PSA's Claude Naicker.

"We finalised the cases with the department. We have settled all 11 of our cases with the department to our satisfaction."

Naicker said he could not provide details of the settlements. "The settlements . have a confidentiality clause which prevents myself and the department from disclosing anything. All I can tell you is that everything has been resolved amicably to the union's satisfaction," he said.

The department did not respond to a request for comment.

