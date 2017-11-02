'Nkandla 12' hearings 'go away quietly'

The disciplinary hearings into 12 civil servants widely regarded as the "Nkandla scapegoats" have been called off.

A dozen Public Works Department officials were hauled before the disciplinary hearings in connection with their alleged involvement in what was described as a breach of tender processes over the appointment of contracts for President Jacob Zuma's R246-million Nkandla homestead upgrade.

The Public Servants Association confirmed the cases had been "finalised".

The Times understands that the last was dealt with yesterday morning.