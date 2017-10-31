Zuma exposé flies off shelves

Those named and shamed in Jacques Pauw's explosive The President's Keepers lashed out at the investigative journalist on Monday as the publisher was forced into the second print run of the book.

NB Publishers CEO Eloise Wessels said 20,000 copies had been printed but orders were flooding in and another 10,000 would be printed.

"The fact it has found such resonance with South Africans - especially with readers buying the book - goes to show how deeply concerned the public is with how our country has become a gangster state," Wessels said.

The President's Keepers identifies key players in the local tobacco trade, SARS officials, police officials and state security agency spy bosses who all apparently worked in unison to protect President Jacob Zuma from landing in jail on criminal charges.