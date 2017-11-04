Politics

Supra convoy ‘forces’ Botswana’s president off road

05 November 2017 - 00:00 By QAANITAH HUNTER
North West Premier Supra Ramoeletsi Mahumapelo is known to his supporters as Black Jesus.
Botswana President Ian Khama is said to be livid after his convoy was allegedly forced off the road by a blue-light brigade transporting North West premier Supra Mahumapelo during a visit to Gaborone.

The incident has caused a diplomatic storm between Pretoria and Gaborone as the Khama government has officially complained to the Department of International Relations and Co-operation.


Mahumapelo was rushing back to his home in Mahikeng on Wednesday after spending the day in Gaborone, two hours away, when his convoy of BMW sedans pushed Khama and his escorts off the road.

Sources with knowledge of the incident said Mahumapelo had been invited to Global Expo Botswana, a trade exhibition in the capital.

Mahumapelo’s spokesman, Brian Setswambung, confirmed that the premier travelled to Gaborone this week, but did not comment on the incident.

Nelson Kgwete, a spokesman for the Department of International Relations and Co-operation, did not respond to requests for comment, and neither did Botswana government spokesman Jeff Ramsay.

