The Democratic Alliance will approach the courts in a bid to compel President Jacob Zuma to answer a question about his legal costs.

At a media briefing on Monday‚ party leader Mmusi Maimane said that Zuma’s attempt to avoid answering his question about the legal costs incurred in fighting the irrational decision by the NPA to drop the 783 charges of corruption and racketeering against him during last week’s parliamentary question and answer session was “nothing short of an insult”.

Zuma did not quantify the cost of his legal fees‚ but said he had been defending the case‚ brought by a political party (the DA).

Maimane said the question was very specific and Zuma had received the question 16 days in advance.