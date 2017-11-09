Deputy Public Enterprises Minister Ben Martins has accused an Eskom official of being a "liar" and "clueless ignoramus" after she said he had attended a meeting with Ajay Gupta and Duduzane Zuma earlier this year.

Martins could not say where he had been on 29 July‚ the day that suspended Eskom company secretary Suzanne Daniels testified she had met with Gupta and Zuma at a Melrose Arch townhouse‚ where they allegedly discussed former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe's court case.

However‚ Martins did admit to meeting the Gupta brothers on at least three occasions.

At a press conference called to address Daniels's testimony before the public enterprises committee's inquiry into state capture‚ Martins said he had met Daniels on three or four occasions in work settings.