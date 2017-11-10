State has a go at Pauw over Zuma book

The state has fired the first legal salvo against the controversial book The President's Keepers that has revealed sensational new graft allegations against President Jacob Zuma and other key state players.

On Wednesday the State Security Agency (SSA) opened a case at Pretoria's Lyttleton police station. The SSA is demanding an investigation into the leaking of information contained in author Jacques Pauw's book, claiming he acted in breach of the Intelligence Sevices Act.

This has been criticised by pro-information organisations, who say the act does not apply to civilians.

Police sources, with knowledge of the investigation, said a team of SSA officers had spent several hours at the police station in consultation with senior police management.

"The SSA were at the police station yesterday (Wednesday). They were asking a lot of questions and there were intense discussions about this matter. It was all very secretive," said the source.