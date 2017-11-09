Pauw knew he might face years of legal trouble over book

Journalist Jacques Pauw knew he might face legal problems for the next couple of years when he was writing The President's Keepers.

He believes the reception of the book shows the tide is turning against the prevailing political establishment.

"The pomegranate has burst open. The pips are falling out‚" Pauw said at the book launch on Wednesday at Hyde Park Corner in Johannesburg. "People want the truth."

A crowd of about 1‚000 people gathered at the shopping mall to hear him speak.

Pauw said he had received a message on Monday from Paul Engelke that an arrest warrant has been issued for him in Russia.

"I don't know whether it is true‚" Pauw said.

Engelke is an advocate who previously worked for the State Security Agency (SSA) before he left in 2015 as a senior law advisor. He is currently a lecturer in law at the Moscow State University.