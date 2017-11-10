Dlamini-Zuma says business endorsement not a priority in ANC race

Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said on Thursday it was fine if the country's white business community declined to endorse her bid to succeed President Jacob Zuma as leader of the African National Congress (ANC).

Her priority was to transfer wealth from the white minority to the black majority, who are generally much poorer. Those who opposed the policy were mainly white people or members of the black elite who want to preserve the status quo, she said.

"If we have to choose between our people having a better life and investment, that's not a choice," she said, when asked about whether her policies could scare away businesses.

"I'm not afraid. I'm not afraid of them. But I'm not surprised white minority capital is not endorsing me," she said on ANN7 television in a rare interview.