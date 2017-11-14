The choice of who will be in charge of the ANC has been left in the hands of 5‚240 people‚ the party has confirmed.

ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe said the National Executive Committee agreed that the revised number of delegates applied to those who would be allowed to vote for the party’s top brass at the conference next month.

Initially the party said there would be 4‚731 delegates but that figure did not include the current NEC leaders‚ the three leagues and an allocation for provincial leaders.

Mantashe said so far‚ their processes of holding branch general meetings towards the conference was close to 70% complete

The ANC in Mpumalanga and the Northern Cape are so far leading the pack - almost concluding their pre-conference processes - with the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal lagging behind.