Replace chairs with cushions to avoid injuries at political events: Holomisa

30 November 2017 - 06:35 By PETRU SAAL
UDM president Bantu Holomisa
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Mary-Ann Palmer

It's raining chairs again.

United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa has suggested that chairs be replaced by cushions at political events because of the injuries caused by "chair-throwing".

Intolerance was increasing, he warned on Twitter on Wednesday. He was reacting to a video showing chairs being hurled at a public works programme rally held by Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga at Mabopane Indoor Sports Centre on Sunday.

The public works programme is intended to create labour-intensive work opportunities to reduce unemployment. But the roadshow descended into a brawl and was broken up by metro police. At least one shot was fired.

"The ANC's 'festival of chairs' concept is spreading. Levels of intolerance are on the rise in our body politik (sic)," said Holomisa.

