Increases of between 4% and 5.5% are on the cards for public office-bearers‚ while traditional leaders will get extra.

The presidency said on Thursday that President Jacob Zuma had accepted the recommendations of the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office-Bearers for most officials.

The commission's recommendations are:

* 4% adjustment for Members of the National Executive and Deputy Ministers; Members of Parliament: From the position of the Speaker / the Chairperson of NCOP to House Chairperson; Members of Provincial Executive and the Speaker of the Provincial Legislature; All Judges.

* 4.5% adjustments for Members of National Parliament: From position of the Chief Whip: Majority Party to Member: National Assembly / Permanent Delegate: NCOP; Members of Provincial Legislature: From position of Deputy Speaker to Member of Provincial Legislature; Traditional Leadership: King/Queen.

* 5% adjustment for Traditional Leadership: From position of Chairperson: National House of Traditional Leaders (NHTL) to full time Deputy Chairperson: Provincial House of Traditional Leader (PHTL).

* 6% adjustment for all Magistrates; Traditional Leadership: Full time member of NHTL and full time member of PHTL and sitting allowances of all members of the NHTL and PHTL.

* 8% adjustment for Senior Traditional Leaders.

The Commission further recommended for the adjustment of the remuneration of the Headmen and Headwoman to R106‚106 and the extension of the medical aid benefits currently applicable to Traditional Leaders with effect from 01 April 2017.

"After considering‚ amongst others‚ the recommendations of the Commission and the performance of the economy‚ President Jacob Zuma has accepted the Commission's recommendations for all categories of Public Office-Bears except for the Magistrates. The Magistrates Act‚ 1993‚ requires salaries of the Magistrates to be approved by Parliament.

"The President has therefore requested Parliament to approve that salaries of Magistrates be adjusted by 5.5%."