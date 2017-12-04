Politics

Dlamini-Zuma victorious in KwaZulu-Natal

04 December 2017 - 21:15 By Nathi Olifant
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. File photo.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

It took a whole day of marathon processes but at the end Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma emerged as the preferred presidential candidate with 433 nominations beating her closest archrival Cyril Ramaphosa by a huge margin.

Ramaphosa was nominated by 193 branches.

Dlamini-Zuma’s slate will not be entirely pleased with the numbers as it showed Ramaphosa had made good inroads in KwaZulu-Natal.

Mpumalanga ANC chairperson David Mabuza was nominated by 434 branches for the position of deputy president having beaten ANC treasurer-general Zweli Mkhize at 59 and Naledi Pandor at 53.

For the position of national chairperson‚ Nathi Mthethwa was nominated 358 branches‚ beating current ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe‚ who was nominated by 190 branches.

For the position of secretary-general Free State chairperson‚ Ace Magashule was nominated by 410 braches. Senzo Mchunu was nominated by 190.

Deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte was nominated by 357 branches to Zingiswa Losi’s 111.

Nomvula Mokonyane was nominated by 289 branches to Paul Mashatile’s 188 for the position of treasurer-general.

