The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) has asked the full bench of the High Court in Pretoria to declare that Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane breached the constitution‚ because she failed to act impartially and independently in her investigation into the Absa/Bankorp “lifeboat” saga.

Of concern to the country’s central bank are several undisclosed and scantily recorded meetings that Mkhwebane had with the presidency and State Security Agency spies during the course of her investigation.

Advocate Kate Hofmeyr‚ for the SARB‚ told the court on Tuesday that there were at least two meetings Mkhwebane had with the presidency and the SSA in the period between her provisional and final reports.

She noted that no other party was afforded the same treatment‚ and that there was no proper recording of these seemingly clandestine meetings.

Hofmeyr said that also of concern was the meeting which Mkhwebane had with the SSA during which the vulnerability of the central bank was discussed.