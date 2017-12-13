'A plot to rig ANC poll' - Mthembu's startling allegations

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu says there are desperate attempts to buy votes and rig the party's national congress election in favour of Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Mthembu made these damning allegations on Facebook four days before the 54th elective conference, accusing certain individuals of trying fraudulently to push for Dlamini-Zuma's victory at Nasrec in Johannesburg. The five-day conference starts on Saturday.

"Desperation is forcing some people in the ANC to allocate delegates to branches that failed to hold BGMs [branch general meetings]," he wrote. "These attempts of allocating fraudulent delegates are failing together with attempts to replace CR [Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa] delegates with bogus ones.

"The CR branches are fighting viciously all these unANC tendencies and they're winning.

"CR delegates have told them that their souls and the revolution is not for sale!