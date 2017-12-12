ANC's splitting heirs: party heading for a split, says analysts

The likelihood of a break-up is probably the biggest in the ANC's 105-year-old history, especially if Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, the president's ex-wife and favoured contestant, beats his deputy, Cyril Ramaphosa, in the vote for party leader, according to analysts. The winner will also be the ANC's presidential candidate in national elections in 2019.

While both candidates have called for the ANC to remain united after the conference, which runs from this weekend to next week, they differ on what needs to be done to halt the slide in its support.

Ramaphosa, 65, has pledged to revive the economy and stamp out corruption, while Dlamini-Zuma, 68, has echoed Zuma's calls for "radical economic transformation".

"If a split were to happen, it would be led by people who support Ramaphosa in the event that he loses the ANC conference because their camp would have a better chance of winning over voters," said Mpumelelo Mkhabela ofthe University of Pretoria's Centre of Governance Innovation.

"It would be inconceivable for Ramaphosa to unite behind the vision of the people who are backing Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma."

With support for the ANC having already dipped to a record low in last year's municipal elections, a breakaway could cost the party its outright majority. The leadership race has been marred by violence, lawsuits and allegations of bribery, and the announcement of the winner is unlikely to end the acrimony.