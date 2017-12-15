Politics

Cyril will lead ANC, says Malema

15 December 2017 - 05:00 By Timeslive
Julius Malema of the EFF addresses crowd at Church Square during the anti Jacob Zuma march by opposition parties to the Union Buildings in Pretoria, South Africa on 12 April 2017.
Image: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

EFF leader Julius Malema has put his head on the block about who will win the ANC's hotly contested leadership race this weekend.

Malema suggested on Thursday that Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa would be the ruling party's next president. The ANC is meeting from Saturday to Wednesday to decide its future. A new leader is expected to be announced by Sunday.

"For those asking for my predictions, I think he will win," Malema tweeted. "I don't think she (Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma) stands a good chance, despite her good struggle credentials, she's currently surrounded and supported by crooks."

Malema's views are in line with nominations from the ANC's provincial general councils, which indicate Ramaphosa is in the lead. But allegations of vote-buying and -rigging have swirled in recent days, suggesting that Dlamini-Zuma's camp would go all out to secure victory.

Dlamini-Zuma, a former cabinet minister, scoffed at the allegations on Wednesday night, saying she had put in the work to garner support.

Malema, a former ANC youth leader, has gained a reputation for predicting developments in the governing party. 

