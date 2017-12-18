Politics

ANC KZN not bitter over NDZ defeat - Zikalala

18 December 2017 - 22:00 By Neo Goba
A jubilant Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is greeted by Sihle Zikalala at the KwaZulu-Natal ANC’s PGC after she was nominated as its presidential candidate.
A jubilant Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is greeted by Sihle Zikalala at the KwaZulu-Natal ANC’s PGC after she was nominated as its presidential candidate.
Image: Jackie Clausen

Sihle Zikalala‚ the ANC’s leader in KwaZulu-Natal‚ says he is not bitter after his preferred candidate for the party presidency‚ Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma‚ was on Monday defeated by Cyril Ramaphosa.

Speaking outside the ANC conference venue at Nasrec shortly after it was announced that Ramaphosa had won the top job‚ Zikalala said he had accepted defeat. He had been among a group of provincial leaders who campaigned for Dlamini-Zuma.

"I'm not sure whether the word ‘unfortunately’ is relevant‚ because ‘unfortunately’ may sound as if we think we have lost and we are bitter‚” he said.

“When we started the nomination process‚ we knew we were entering the democratic process. Those who emerge will emerge out of the democratic will of the members. For me‚ I can say the members of the ANC have spoken and have rejected slates and have embraced all."

Zikalala‚ also a strong ally of President Jacob Zuma‚ said his home province would work with the newly elected ANC leadership despite not having nominated Ramaphosa.

"We congratulate those who have been elected and we will support them [and] even congratulate comrade Cyril‚ whom we didn’t nominate‚ and we pledge our loyalty and support to him as a leader of the ANC‚” he said.

“We are not here for us as individuals. We are here for the organisation and its interests. We are very happy with the newly elected leadership. For us in KwaZulu-Natal it is not a sad day‚ but it is a good lesson that division … undermines your strength.”

READ MORE

The Zumas have eaten humble pie‚ says Malema

The announcement of the new ANC top six has drawn massive reaction on Twitter.
Politics
21 hours ago

ANC top six a disaster‚ says political analyst

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga on Monday said the newly elected top six of the ANC was trouble waiting to happen.
Politics
21 hours ago

Ramaphosa won't save ANC from demise, say opposition leaders

Opposition parties were skeptical yet optimistic on Monday night after Cyril Ramaphosa was elected the new ANC president.
Politics
21 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Oliver Tambo ‘turning in his grave’‚ says Women’s League Politics
  2. ‘Patriarchy has once again reared its ugly head’ - Bathabile Dlamini Politics
  3. Ramaphosa's first test is... Politics
  4. Zuma’s fee-free education does not tackle Fees Must Fall Politics
  5. ANC Women's League troubled by male-dominated top six Politics

Latest Videos

New ANC top six announced #ANC54
The moment Cyril Ramaphosa won the ANC presidential race
X