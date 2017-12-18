Have BCom‚ looking for a job: Gwede Mantashe

He also served as an executive manager of strategic initiatives at the Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) where he focused on "Joint Initiative for Priority Skills Acquisition (JIPSA)".

Mantashe has maintained contact with his home province and last year gifted his youngest son a heifer.

University of Western Cape law student Kamva Mphathisi Mantashe is a would-be farmer. DispatchLIVE reported in July last year that at his umgidi (tradition initiation homecoming)‚ the then 18-year-old was given cattle‚ sheep and goats. He has more than 30 livestock to his name.

Mantashe told his son: “Now as a man‚ you have some responsibilities. As a man we must see that in your action and character. You must make sure that you keep your home safe and look after your community as a responsible man in society. You must never bring the family name into disrepute.”