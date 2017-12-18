Former ANC NEC member Barbara Hogan has backed deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa as the party’s president.

Speaking to TimesLIVE on the sidelines of the ANC elective conference‚ which is currently under way in Nasrec‚ Hogan said about Ramaphosa: "My preference is for Cyril. He has always been‚ in his history‚ a smart negotiator. He always has the long view in mind and he is not the type who would smash the organisation for own his ego."

Hogan took a swipe at President Jacob Zuma for suggesting that her late husband Ahmed Kathrada was persuaded to write an open letter he addressed to him.

"I reject it [Zuma's suggestion] with absolute contempt. The Kathrada Foundation has released the drafts Kathy was working on with his e-mails. I know that Kathy decided a long time ago that he had to write a public letter‚" Hogan said.