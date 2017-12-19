Politics

New ANC top 6 must deal with abuse of state resources - Mandla Mandela

19 December 2017 - 10:43 By Timeslive
Mandla Mandela.
Mandla Mandela.
Image: Sunday Times

Newly elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa and deputy president David "DD" Mabuza have the mammoth tasks of uniting the party‚ taking forward the national democratic revolution programme‚ and restoring the standing of the ANC in the eyes of the electorate with the 2019 national election beckoning.

So says ANC MP Mandla Mandela.

Quoting his grandfather‚ he said: "President Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela's famous quote‚ 'And I smiled because every day South Africans are building a new dawn,' is very apt today.

"This newly elected leadership has an opportunity to restore faith in the movement and its ability to be the vanguard of change and radical economic transformation. Upon its shoulders rests the task of leading South Africa into a new future; one of hope‚ optimism and a better life for all."

This‚ he said‚ presented one of the most critical challenges for those serving the party over the next five years in their term of office.

"We call on all organs of civil society‚ faith-based organisations‚ non-governmental organisations and community-based organisations from all walks of life to keep the spirit of democracy healthy and strong and not step back from holding elected leadership accountable for their actions.

"We call on you to support the newly elected ANC leadership and give them a chance to make the desired changes and to be true inheritors of the legacy of Mandela‚ Tambo‚ Sisulu‚ Kathrada‚ Naude‚ Lilian Ngoyi‚ Helen Joseph‚ Ruth First and all who sacrificed life and limb for our beloved country and our valuable freedom.

"I am confident that those upon whose shoulders the mantle of leadership now rests are fully cognisant of the enormity of their task and the great expectations that the masses of our people have...

"We shall watch with great anticipation as our new leadership grapples with the burning issue of corruption and abuse of state resources."

READ MORE

#ANC54 | Cyril supporters to challenge Magashule’s election

Supporters of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa are to raise alleged irregularities over the election of secretary-general Ace Magashule at the plenary ...
ANC Conference 2017
7 hours ago

ANC committee meets amid vote counting concerns - report

The steering committee of the ANC national conference is having an urgent meeting amid concerns over vote counting and the allocation of top six ...
ANC Conference 2017
7 hours ago

NDZ’s branch mates celebrate as she loses out to Ramaphosa

One would think that Ward 32 in Durban would have been dismayed at the outcome of Monday’s night’s ANC presidential vote. After all‚ this is the ...
Politics
8 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Oliver Tambo ‘turning in his grave’‚ says Women’s League Politics
  2. ‘Patriarchy has once again reared its ugly head’ - Bathabile Dlamini Politics
  3. Ramaphosa's first test is... Politics
  4. Zuma’s fee-free education does not tackle Fees Must Fall Politics
  5. ANC Women's League troubled by male-dominated top six Politics

Latest Videos

New ANC top six announced #ANC54
The moment Cyril Ramaphosa won the ANC presidential race
X