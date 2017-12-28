The IFP has been accused of “putting pressure on” a KwaZulu-Natal municipal manager to appoint the partner of party leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s daughter.

Nigerian Holstein Ewaen Edayi‚ who is in a relationship with Princess Sibuyiselwe Angela Buthelezi‚ was on December 1 appointed the deputy director of legal strategy‚ monitoring and evaluation at the IFP-controlled Zululand District Municipality.

The job comes with a R790 653 salary package‚ medical aid‚ various subsidies and home and car allowances.

A formal complaint has been lodged against Edayi’s appointment by one of the losing candidates.

Edayi was previously employed by the Ulundi municipality‚ where Princess Sibuyiselwe‚ 48‚ worked as municipal manager before she was medically boarded after undergoing spinal surgery. The couple live together in Durban.

Two sources with knowledge of the selection process told the Sunday Times that Zululand municipal manager Sipho Nkosi was put under pressure to hire Edayi.