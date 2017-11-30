Politics

ANC fails to retain ward in KZN by-election

30 November 2017 - 10:34 By Timeslive
A file photo of the ANC flag.
A file photo of the ANC flag.
Image: Stephanie de Sakutin

It was meant to be a show of strength for the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal‚ but it was the exact opposite.

On Wednesday‚ a by-election in the Umlalazi municipality was held after one of the ANC’s councillors passed away earlier in the year in Ward 10 in Eshowe.

In the August local government election last year‚ the ANC won the ward with 57% of the vote‚ compared to the IFP’s 40.09%.

Speaking on Wednesday‚ ANC KZN secretary Super Zuma was upbeat.

“The people have been trickling in good numbers and we are very confident we will retain this ward. People trust the ANC and I will just say so far‚ so good‚” he told TimesLIVE.

Less than 24 hours later Zuma had to eat those words.

Approached for comment‚ he simply said: “Unfortunately‚ we lost to the IFP.”

The IFP’s Sibonakaliso Mdletshe won the ward‚ with 53.6% of the vote.

The Eshowe poll marks another big defeat for the ANC‚ which recently lost control of the hotly contested Nquthu municipality to the IFP.

The result in Eshowe could lead to opposition parties banding together and removing the ANC from power in the northern KZN council.

READ MORE

Pravin Gordhan joins Wits School of Governance

Future government managers will now learn the ropes from Pravin Gordhan‚ the respected former minister of finance.
Politics
1 hour ago

Two DA mayors in key votes to stay in the job

Herman Mashaba and Athol Trollip will know later today whether they are still the mayors of Johannesburg and Nelson Mandela Bay‚ governing Port ...
Politics
2 hours ago

ANC elective conference not about ‘dying for positions’: Mkhize

The ANC’s elective conference is not about electing a new party president‚ it’s about preparations for winning the 2019 elections with a “good ...
Politics
3 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. ANC fails to retain ward in KZN by-election Politics
  2. Security tight ahead of KZN ANC court battle Politics
  3. Pravin Gordhan joins Wits School of Governance Politics
  4. Two DA mayors in key votes to stay in the job Politics
  5. Showmax launches new PlayStation 4 app TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Fur flies as cheetah races Formula E car in Western Cape
Hannah Cornelius’s murder suspects’ alleged night of mayhem
X