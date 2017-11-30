It was meant to be a show of strength for the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal‚ but it was the exact opposite.

On Wednesday‚ a by-election in the Umlalazi municipality was held after one of the ANC’s councillors passed away earlier in the year in Ward 10 in Eshowe.

In the August local government election last year‚ the ANC won the ward with 57% of the vote‚ compared to the IFP’s 40.09%.

Speaking on Wednesday‚ ANC KZN secretary Super Zuma was upbeat.

“The people have been trickling in good numbers and we are very confident we will retain this ward. People trust the ANC and I will just say so far‚ so good‚” he told TimesLIVE.

Less than 24 hours later Zuma had to eat those words.

Approached for comment‚ he simply said: “Unfortunately‚ we lost to the IFP.”

The IFP’s Sibonakaliso Mdletshe won the ward‚ with 53.6% of the vote.

The Eshowe poll marks another big defeat for the ANC‚ which recently lost control of the hotly contested Nquthu municipality to the IFP.

The result in Eshowe could lead to opposition parties banding together and removing the ANC from power in the northern KZN council.