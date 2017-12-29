Politics

Parliament must take action: Saftu

29 December 2017 - 15:24 By Penwell Dlamini
President Jacob Zuma attends the 54th National Conference of the ruling African National Congress at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg,on December 16, 2017.
President Jacob Zuma attends the 54th National Conference of the ruling African National Congress at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg,on December 16, 2017.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has welcomed the Constitutional Court judgment which found that the National Assembly did not hold President Jacob Zuma to account in its handling of the Nkandla matter.

Saftu urged the National Assembly to take action following the court’s ruling.

“Saftu demands that Parliament immediately takes action to comply with this ruling. There can be no more appeals against the highest court in the land.

“The federation also calls on the ANC to act decisively against its former president‚ to remove him as president of the country‚ and to appoint a new national director of public prosecutions‚ who will be able to open a case not only on the Nkandla issue but all the other charges of corruption which he [Zuma] faces.

“Saftu however warns that Zuma must not be singled out as the only culprit in these matters. All the other public officials‚ state-owned enterprise executives and their accomplices in the private sector who have been implicated in the Gupta emails‚ Jacques Pauw’s book and elsewhere must face the might of the law‚” Saftu said in its statement.

Earlier‚ the Constitutional Court ruled that the National Assembly had not held Zuma to account as required by the Constitution.

Justice Chris Jafta said there were four judgments‚ two reaching a particular outcome and two with a different outcome. But Jafta said there was a majority judgment of the court.

He said the application by the Economic Freedom Fighters and other political parties this year was a sequel to a judgment the Constitutional Court delivered in March 2016.

In this Nkandla judgment the Constitutional Court found that the president had failed to uphold‚ defend and respect the Constitution by failing to comply with the public protector’s remedial action.

The political parties sought an order that the National Assembly should adopt rules governing the removal of president from office.

The parties went to court earlier this year following the inaction by Parliament to hold the president to account.

READ MORE

EFF slams chief justice for interrupting fellow judge

The EFF has slammed the conduct of Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng for interrupting Justice Chris Jafta as he was reading the summary of the ...
Politics
2 hours ago

Parliament says it will comply with ConCourt judgment

Parliament says it agrees with the strong reservations expressed by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng in his minority judgment but says it respects the ...
Politics
3 hours ago

Zuma impeachment ruling: Parliament‚ pull up your socks

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) celebrated its final victory of the year after the Constitutional Court ruled in its favour and found Parliament ...
Politics
4 hours ago

Three political parties react to ConCourt’s Zuma judgment

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)‚ the United Democratic Movement (UDM) and the Congress of the People (Cope) had this to say about Friday’s ...
Politics
5 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Explain upward matric marks adjustment: DA Politics
  2. Parliament must take action: Saftu Politics
  3. EFF slams chief justice for interrupting fellow judge Politics
  4. Parliament says it will comply with ConCourt judgment Politics
  5. Zuma impeachment ruling: Parliament‚ pull up your socks Politics

Latest Videos

Dumisani Masilela's wife breaks down at husband's grave
Take a joy ride with feel good moments of 2017
X