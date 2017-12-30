The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters‚ Julius Malema‚ has encouraged all those who could not attend university because of a lack of money‚ to go back to these institutions in January because education is now free.

In his year-end message to South Africans‚ Malema said it must be ensured that in 2018‚ all academically deserving students are admitted freely to South African universities and FET colleges.

“We call upon all those who passed matric extremely well in the past and found themselves as petrol attendants‚ retail or security workers because they couldn’t afford university fees to report at the academic institution of their choice next year. “The EFF will be at the gates of all learning institutions to ensure that priority is not only given to those who can afford to pay‚” Malema said.

At the beginning of December‚ President Jacob Zuma announced that government will subsidise free higher education for poor and working class students.