Universities South Africa says that the short-notice plan by President Jacob Zuma to provide free education for first-year students does not solve key concerns of the Fees Must Fall movement.

“This is not a fee-free system‚ but a positive extension of NSFAS [National Student Financial Aid Scheme] to disadvantaged students. It is still a fee-based system. It does not solve key concerns raised through Fees Must Fall protests by students. It’s still not free education for all as those who do not qualify for NSFAS or have not applied will not get funding‚” said Professor Ahmed Bawa‚ chief executive officer of Universities South Africa (USAF).

USAF‚ an organisation that represents universities‚ was thrown off by the lack of consultation by the president in his decision.

“We are annoyed that we were not consulted before the decision was made. We needed at least a year to go through the strategy and implement. But if the system works it will be a huge boon for our students. This is a huge advance for students as long it will be sustainable with a delivery mode that works‚” Bawa said.