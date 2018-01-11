Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has labelled Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille a conspiracy theorist amid her claims that he is earmarked to take her job.

Reacting on Wednesday to a recommendation by the DA Cape Metro region that she should be sacked as mayor‚ De Lille said the campaign against her was a stitch-up.

“It is clear that the regional executive are confused about their role and function‚” she said.

“This is yet another example of the flagrant disregard for process within the DA in their rush to get rid of me and make minister Bonginkosi Madikizela the next executive mayor.”

Rumours have circulated since shortly after housing MEC Madikizela was elected as provincial leader in August that he would be the next mayor‚ and Madikizela previously told TimesLIVE he would go where the party sent him.