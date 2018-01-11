EFF must take responsibility for injuries of applicants at Capricorn TVET college: DA
The EFF must take responsibility for the stampede that left several prospective students injured at the Capricorn TVET college in Polokwane in Limpopo on Thursday‚ the Democratic Alliance says.
Six prospective students were injured when hopeful applicants rushed through the gate‚ while two others were struck by a vehicle.
“This incident further highlights how irresponsible the call by the EFF to 'storm' institutions is - some institutions specifically avoid walk-in registrations in order to prevent harm coming to any applicants and accepted students‚” said DA shadow deputy minister of higher education and training Andricus van der Westhuizen.
He said the DA had previously warned that this would place people’s safety at risk.
Van der Westhuizen said the call by the EFF illustrated the party's willingness to selfishly exploit the hopes of a desperate youth‚ simply to further their own political goals.
“The responsibility for these injuries lies squarely at the EFF's door‚” he asserted.
The DA urged institutions to take action to ensure the safety of students‚ and to suspend walk-in applications if necessary.
“Ultimately‚ this situation has arisen because of the Department of Higher Education and Training’s (DHET) continued failure to provide clarity of policy after the President's populist December announcement‚” Van der Westhuizen said in reference to President Jacob Zuma’s announcement of free education for the poor and working class.
