The EFF must take responsibility for the stampede that left several prospective students injured at the Capricorn TVET college in Polokwane in Limpopo on Thursday‚ the Democratic Alliance says.

Six prospective students were injured when hopeful applicants rushed through the gate‚ while two others were struck by a vehicle.

“This incident further highlights how irresponsible the call by the EFF to 'storm' institutions is - some institutions specifically avoid walk-in registrations in order to prevent harm coming to any applicants and accepted students‚” said DA shadow deputy minister of higher education and training Andricus van der Westhuizen.

He said the DA had previously warned that this would place people’s safety at risk.