Jovial Ramaphosa tees off in East London

12 January 2018 - 10:51 By ZINGISA MVUMVU
Cyril Ramaphosa visited the East London Golf Course for a mini tee-off on Friday.
Image: Mark Andrews

A jovial ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday morning took some time off from his hectic party duties and visited the East London Golf Course for a mini tee-off.

Ramaphosa walked around the golf course‚ chatting humorously to journalists about his physical activities this past week. He spoke about his jog on the East London beachfront and said he was preparing to run 10km next.

Ramaphosa jokingly mentioned running the Comrades Marathon this year.

- DispatchLIVE

