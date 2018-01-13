When Zuma arrived‚ accompanied by Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and large contingent of bodyguards‚ a large section of the crowd booed him.

A small group of ANC Women's League tried to drown the boos by screaming and waving at Zuma. But the boos were too loud.

When Ramaphosa took to the stage‚ the crowd continued to heckle and boo Zuma when he mentioned his name.

"This is a celebration of 106 years of the ANC. It's a day of happiness. It's not a day to do wrong things‚" Ramaphosa told the crowd.

The ANC's anniversary rally was well attended - with the main stadium and two overflow areas packed to capacity. The majority of party supporters were wearing yellow ANC T-shirts bearing Ramaphosa's face.