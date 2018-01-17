KZN school visit shows cramped conditions and ill-equipped teachers to blame for poor matric performance

“She [the principal] had to train them from scratch for them to be able to do their work. This is a high school. These are the teachers that have to teach matriculants but they did not have the knowledge and experience for the subjects that they were supposed to teach.

“The current situation that they are in now shows that by the end of this year they are going to be in the same situation if not worse until the department starts pulling up their socks and making sure that this school is well resourced.”

Marchesi said she would be writing to Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga when she gets back to parliament to find out what intervention she will be bringing to assist the school.

The DA’s visit to the school coincided with another visit by KZN cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube‚ who visited a number of other schools in the area.

The MEC also took part in a meeting organised by the KZN department of education to discuss the school’s current situation.