Just a day after President Jacob Zuma filed court papers to appeal against the decision of the high court in Pretoria‚ which found him to be too conflicted to appoint the national director of public prosecutions‚ Shaun Abrahams‚ who holds this position‚ has appealed against the same court’s decision.

On December 8‚ the court ordered that Zuma may have no say in appointing a new head of the National Prosecutions Authority because he faces the prospect of criminal prosecution himself and is conflicted.

A full bench set aside the termination of former prosecutions boss Mxolisi Nxasana's contract‚ as well as the subsequent appointment of Abrahams on 18 June 2015.

Civil society organisations Freedom Under Law and Corruption Watch had brought an application to challenge Nxasana's R17-million golden handshake‚ which he has now been ordered to pay back. The court referred to the long-standing spy tapes matter and the prospect of Zuma being charged with fraud and corruption.

On Thursday‚ Zuma filed his papers in which he appealed against the decision and argued the court erred in saying that he is unable‚ as president‚ to appoint a new prosecutions director and yet he is still performing his other functions as president.