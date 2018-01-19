Cape Town mayor Patricia De Lille lost her powers to deal with Cape Town’s water crisis on Friday.

The city council vote to curtail De Lille’s influence in managing the drought response came after the DA federal executive instructed its Cape Town caucus to put deputy mayor Ian Neilson and mayoral committee member Xanthea Limberg in charge instead.

Despite De Lille’s objection during the council meeting‚ most of the DA caucus voted in favour of the change‚ proposed by Neilson in amendments to delegated powers.

Addressing the council‚ De Lille said due process had not been followed. “When any delegations are reviewed‚ there must be a reason because that will then inform the delegations task team as to why‚” she said.

“That’s why I am saying I am questioning just the process and that I feel that because due process was not followed before this amendment came before council that it is reviewable.