Cape Town is drowning in confusion over the drought crisis

Here’s what we know about the Cape Town water crisis right now.

From February, Capetonians will be urged to use 50 litres of water per person per day, except for the 60% of them who were previously urged to use only 87 litres per day but will now continue using more than 87 litres per day because – and this is really shocking – it turns out that urging has no coercive effect whatsoever.

This news, however, has come as a welcome relief to the one percent who, until now, had been the prime suspects when it came to excessive water use: Cape Town’s 60% have proved that you don’t have to be in the one percent to be 100% entitled asshole.

There has been some confusion about urban versus rural water use. The fact is that farmers are using almost exactly as much water as the city, and have taken a massive hit as they have reduced water consumption by over 50%, and have started racking up major financial losses, except on Facebook, where farmers are using between 100% and 250% of all current and future water.

People also don’t seem sure whether the desalination plants are being built and if the aquifers are being drilled. The answer is: absolutely, yes, soon, almost certainly, partially, and no.