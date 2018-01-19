Politics

'Stop confusing the people‚' parly committee tells Mkhwebane

19 January 2018 - 11:36 By Timeslive
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been accused of questioning the proposed scope of a state capture inquiry‚ which was announced by President Jacob Zuma last week.
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been accused of questioning the proposed scope of a state capture inquiry‚ which was announced by President Jacob Zuma last week.
Image: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Sandile Ndlovu

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services has appealed to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to stop sending mixed messages to South Africans.

The committee said it was concerned about “conflicting and confusing” statements made by Mkhwebane regarding the remedial action of her predecessor‚ Thuli Madonsela‚ in her report on state capture.

Mkhwebane has been accused of questioning the proposed scope of a state capture inquiry‚ which was announced by President Jacob Zuma last week. Mkhwebane on Thursday denied that she had contradicted Madonsela’s findings by calling for the inquiry to have broader terms of reference.

But committee chairperson Dr Mathole Motshekga disagreed with Mkhwebane. “The integrity of the remedial action should not be questioned and as the courts have previously ruled‚ the remedial action of the Public Protector is binding‚” Motshekga said in a statement issued on Friday.

“That remedial action confines itself to what should form part of the inquiry. It is not for her to request an expansion of the terms of reference for the state capture inquiry. In fact‚ it is only the courts that have the power to amend or change the remedial action.”

Motshekga said Mkhwebane was confusing the general public and urged her not to interfere with the remedial action or scope of the inquiry.

Mkhwebane triggered a backlash last week when she called on Zuma not to limit the state capture inquiry to issues raised in Madonsela’s state capture report to “ensure that no stone is left unturned”. In response‚ the EFF warned Mkhwebane to keep quiet or risk bringing her office into disrepute.

On Thursday Mkhwebane‚ who has been accused of being a Zuma ally‚ defended her stance. She suggested that matters raised by Madonsela were merely a starting point.

READ MORE

State capture inquiry must probe all issues flagged in PP report: Mkhwebane

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says the inquiry into state capture must use the report compiled by her predecessor‚ Thuli Madonsela‚ as a ...
News
16 hours ago

State capture inquiry: DA demands that Zuma release terms of reference

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has written to President Jacob Zuma to demand that he release the terms of reference for the judicial commission of ...
Politics
1 day ago

NPA throws the book at McKinsey for 'theft' of R1.6bn from Eskom

The National Prosecuting Authority has thrown the book at global consultancy McKinsey‚ claiming that it colluded with Gupta-linked Trillian and Eskom ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. 'Stop confusing the people‚' parly committee tells Mkhwebane Politics
  2. I am the only president of the country, Zuma tells court Politics
  3. De Lille's drought levy about-turn a victory for the people‚ says ANC Politics
  4. Cyril Ramaphosa‚ please fix our railways - Here's how‚ says MP Politics
  5. Ramaphosa piles pressure on Zuma with anti-corruption call Politics

Latest Videos

What we know so far: Cape Town’s nightclub security racket turf war and ...
Hoërskool Overvaal Day 2: Protesters throw petrol bomb at police car
X