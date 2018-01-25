Politics

Mbalula fired up by arrest of Eastern Cape drug lords

25 January 2018 - 15:45 By Malibongwe Dayimani
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula‚ who visited one of the crime scenes on Thursday morning‚ declared war against drug traffickers.
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula‚ who visited one of the crime scenes on Thursday morning‚ declared war against drug traffickers.
Image: Sino Majangaza

In one of the biggest drug trafficking cartel busts in the Eastern Cape‚ the Hawks‚ SAPS and the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) have arrested five drug lords following a 13-month investigation.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula‚ who visited one of the crime scenes on Thursday morning‚ declared war against drug traffickers.

The suspects‚ who may not be named until they appear in court‚ were arrested at 3am on Thursday in what was described by the Hawks as a focused takedown.

The suspects‚ described by Mbalula as “prominent” and “well-respected” in society‚ were arrested while they were sleeping at their homes in Berlin‚ Peddie‚ King William's Town and Port Alfred.

The five are alleged masterminds of a drug trafficking network that had been operating in the Eastern Cape for a long period.

One of the suspects in the morning bust includes a well-known Berlin farmer who was arrested at his Rocklands Farm in Berlin. In an interview at the grounds of Rocklands Farm‚ Mbalula praised his troops and said he wanted to go after all the kingpins throughout the country.

- DispatchLIVE

READ MORE

Mbalula promises Kagiso community he will deal with corrupt cops

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has made a promise to the community of Kagiso near Krugersdorp on the West Rand to clamp down on corrupt police ...
Politics
2 days ago

Politics and Paprika beef potatoes: Inside Zizi's Birthday bash send off

No matter that comrades of the ANC's national executive committee couldn't pitch (more about that elsewhere in this paper), the double celebration ...
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Police go local with resources to confront rampant crime

Police are set to re-direct resources and capacity from a national to local policing level in a move that will see the installation of regional ...
News
8 days ago

Most read

  1. South Africa in 'new era', Ramaphosa tells Davos Politics
  2. Zuma in a tight spot‚ says analyst Politics
  3. Solidarity adamant Molefe must face consequences Politics
  4. Mbalula fired up by arrest of Eastern Cape drug lords Politics
  5. Cosatu welcomes terms of reference for state capture inquiry Politics

Latest Videos

‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
'Up, Up and Away' - A tribute to Bra Hugh Masekela
X