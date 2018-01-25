A full bench of the court ruled earlier on Thursday that the “early retirement agreement” between Molefe and the Eskom board‚ including his subsequent reinstatement to the position‚ were unlawful‚ and ordered him to pay back about R11-million that he had received so far from his pension payout.

"We are happy that the court has exposed this charade and has excoriated both Eskom and Brian Molefe for concocting such a fraudulent scheme to fleece the power utility‚" Sizwe Pamla‚ Cosatu's national spokesperson‚ said in a statement on the judgment. "Excoriated" means to criticise someone severely.

Pamla continued: "We fully support the calls for the prosecution of Brian Molefe and all those implicated in this mismanagement of Eskom."

". . . We want all those who used Eskom as their piggy bank to be held accountable.

"We hope that all the law enforcement agencies will rediscover their lost fortitude . . . They must all be brought to court and‚ if found guilty‚ punished severely."