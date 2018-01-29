Politics

EFF councillor faces R15‚000 fine over 'house n****r' slur

29 January 2018 - 06:20 By Dave Chambers
Ncedo Silas is facing a R15,000 for calling someone a
Ncedo Silas is facing a R15,000 for calling someone a "house n****r".
Image: Ncedo Silas via Facebook

An Economic Freedom Fighters councillor in Cape Town faces a R15‚000 fine after admitting to calling another councillor a “house n****r”.

Ncedo Silas‚ one of seven EFF proportional representation councillors in the City of Cape Town‚ could also lose his seat after being found guilty of missing three consecutive committee meetings.

Wednesday’s council meeting will consider two disciplinary committee recommendations about Silas‚ 32‚ who was elected in 2016.

The first says: “Silas demeaned and grossly insulted a fellow councillor by publicly calling him a ‘house n****r’ in an open council meeting and refusing upon repeated requests by the acting Speaker to retract the offensive slur.

“He was ... instructed to leave the council chamber‚ whereupon he jumped over his desk in a display of aggression and had to be forcibly restrained by councillors and security staff before he was escorted out.”

Disciplinary committee chairman Courtney van Wyk said Silas pleaded guilty to acting in a way that compromised the credibility and integrity of the council and should be fined R15‚000.

“[He] showed remorse for the offensive words ... and offered to submit as personal written apology to the councillor. He was further ordered to submit a formal written apology to full council wherein he was to indicate a proper appreciation of the extreme offensiveness of the term used by him.”

In his second disciplinary hearing‚ Silas was found guilty of missing naming committee meetings. Van Wyk said he was honest and open about his absences‚ but the sanction was legislatively prescribed: a recommendation must go to the local government MEC that Silas lose his council seat

READ MORE

IN FULL | Court orders Brian Molefe to pay back pension millions

The full bench of the high court in Pretoria on Thursday ordered former Eskom boss Brian Molefe to pay back the estimated R11-million he received as ...
News
3 days ago

Brian Molefe loses pension bonanza

The full bench of the high court in Pretoria on Thursday declared the decision to re-instate former Eskom boss Brian Molefe invalid - and ordered him ...
News
3 days ago

Six former EFF councillors accused of not paying lawyer

Six former Economic Freedom Fighters Mogale City councillors who were expelled by the party last year‚ have been accused of failing to pay their ...
Politics
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Zille apologises for 'karma is a bitch' tweet Politics
  2. EFF councillor faces R15‚000 fine over 'house n****r' slur Politics
  3. DA to bring no-confidence motion against Magashule Politics
  4. NPA denies report that Zwane, Guptas to be charged within next few weeks Politics
  5. The only deal for Zuma should be a jail sentence‚ says DA Politics

Latest Videos

Explainer: A recap of the parliamentary inquiry into state capture
‘A victory for SA’: Miss Universe stuns fans on arrival back home
X