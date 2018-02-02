Parliament’s portfolio committee on mineral resources has condemned Sibanye Gold after more than 900 of its workers were trapped underground as a result of a power outage.

The mining company said on Thursday that the blackout at its Free State mine was caused by a storm. However‚ the committee said that Sibanye should have had a backup plan.

“It is utterly unacceptable that an underground mine whose operation takes place under the light of a bulb could attribute its failure to bringing workers on the surface to a power outage. This goes to demonstrate the attitude of management towards safety‚” committee chairperson Sahlulele Luzipo said in a statement.