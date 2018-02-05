Politics

Get Outa here before Sona‚ lobby group tells Zuma

05 February 2018 - 10:07 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
A file photo of Wayne Duvenage. File photo.
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Lisa Hnatowicz

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) says it supports the recall of President Jacob Zuma as head of state.

"It is past time for Jacob Zuma to leave‚" said Outa chief executive Wayne Duvenage in a statement on Monday.

"South Africans have suffered the loss of billions of rand through fraud and corruption linked to the conduct of the president and his connected cronies."

He said the country has since Zuma came to power fallen short of its potential and ability to generate growth in jobs and economic output.

Outa backed calls for Zuma to go before the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday‚ echoing opposition parties in parliament.

"And each year the president has misleadingly praised the outcomes and performance of his Cabinet. We believe the time to remove Jacob Zuma from office is long overdue and we urge the new ANC leadership team to exercise their right to do this‚" Duvenage said.

"South Africa needs an urgent and peaceful end to this crisis. We cannot start another year with a SONA presented by a thoroughly discredited President: our economy cannot afford it. We urge the ANC leadership to stop procrastinating and recall Jacob Zuma today."

