ANC top six pull out of Cape Town events to deal with 'urgent issues'

The African National Congress's (ANC) top party officials have pulled out of public events on Friday, fuelling speculation that party leader Cyril Ramaphosa was making a final push to force Jacob Zuma to step down as president.

Ramaphosa and members of the ANC’s ‘top six’ were due to take part in several scheduled walkabouts and visits in Cape Town in the build-up to the Nelson Mandela centenary celebrations.

However, they have all pulled out of the programmes.

The ANC's Faiez Jacobs confirmed to EWN that the ANC top leadership would not take part in the activities on Friday, "We have been told they have are busy with urgent issues."