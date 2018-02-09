ANC top six pull out of Cape Town events to deal with 'urgent issues'
The African National Congress's (ANC) top party officials have pulled out of public events on Friday, fuelling speculation that party leader Cyril Ramaphosa was making a final push to force Jacob Zuma to step down as president.
Ramaphosa and members of the ANC’s ‘top six’ were due to take part in several scheduled walkabouts and visits in Cape Town in the build-up to the Nelson Mandela centenary celebrations.
However, they have all pulled out of the programmes.
The ANC's Faiez Jacobs confirmed to EWN that the ANC top leadership would not take part in the activities on Friday, "We have been told they have are busy with urgent issues."
#Mandela100 The ANC’s Faiez Jacobs says the program continues without the top 6, who has urgent issues to attend to. CE pic.twitter.com/nCpJDq1wqT— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 9, 2018
Khaya Yozi, spokesperson for the Dullah Omar region, added that he believed the cancellation was due to an 'urgent meeting that the officials are having'.
#Mandela100 Khaya Yozi, spokesperson for the Dullah Omar region confirms the original program for today has been canceled CA 1/2 pic.twitter.com/bwVDeDrdXq— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 9, 2018
On Thursday evening, the 2018 annual Ubuntu awards were postponed until further notice.
Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) deputy director-general Clayson Monyela told TimesLIVE that the awards were a post-Sona event and had to be postponed after the president’s annual opening of Parliament address was pushed back.
Zuma was meant to attend the awards.
