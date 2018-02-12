Politics

Ramaphosa leaves NEC meeting, but still no answers on Zuma's fate

12 February 2018 - 23:15 By Neo Goba
Journalists look on as ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa's cavalcade leaves the St George's Hotel in Irene, Pretoria, shortly after 10.30pm on Monday night. It was unclear whether the special ANC NEC meeting - which was called to discuss President Jacob Zuma's fate - had concluded.
Image: Neo Goba.

Nearly 9 hours after the ANC's special national executive committee meeting began in Pretoria, party president Cyril Ramaphosa left the venue - but there was no official confirmation that the meeting had come to a close or that a decision on President Jacob Zuma's fate had been made.

Ramaphosa's cavalcade left the St George's Hotel in Irene shortly after 10.30pm on Monday night.

This was the first major movement since the much-anticipated meeting got underway to discuss Zuma's future. Ramaphosa drove out in a cavalcade of at least 10 VIP Presidential Protection Unit vehicles.

This while there was a large media contingent - consisting of both local and international journalists - outside the hotel.

Shortly after Ramaphosa left, a black BMW police vehicle with a Free State licence plate left the venue, followed by what appeared to be ANC secretary general Ace Magashule's bodyguards.

This special NEC meeting came amid growing calls from within the ANC and from opposition parties for Zuma to step down as the head of state‚ about 18 months before his term of office comes to an end.

This is a developing story.

