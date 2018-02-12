Ramaphosa leaves NEC meeting, but still no answers on Zuma's fate

Nearly 9 hours after the ANC's special national executive committee meeting began in Pretoria, party president Cyril Ramaphosa left the venue - but there was no official confirmation that the meeting had come to a close or that a decision on President Jacob Zuma's fate had been made.

Ramaphosa's cavalcade left the St George's Hotel in Irene shortly after 10.30pm on Monday night.

This was the first major movement since the much-anticipated meeting got underway to discuss Zuma's future. Ramaphosa drove out in a cavalcade of at least 10 VIP Presidential Protection Unit vehicles.