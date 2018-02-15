Cyril Ramaphosa already sworn in as acting president

Cyril Matamela Ramaphosa is now the Acting President of the Republic of South Africa - until the National Assembly elects the new President of the Republic‚ which is expected to take place around 2pm this afternoon.

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said in a statement on Thursday:

"On the 14 February 2018 the President of the Republic of South Africa‚ His Excellency Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma resigned as the President of the Republic of South Africa. The resignation by the President created a vacancy in the office of the President.

"According to section 90(1) of the constitution of the Republic of South Africa‚ 1996 the Deputy President automatically becomes the Acting President as soon as there is a vacancy in the Office of the President.

Deputy President Cyril Matamela Ramaphosa is now the Acting President of the Republic of South Africa until the National Assembly elects the new President of the Republic. National Assembly will this afternoon fill the vacancy of the President of RSA.

"The Deputy President has already been sworn in as Acting President. According to Section 90(4) of the Constitution a person who as Acting President has already sworn to or affirmed to faithfulness to the Republic does not need to repeat the swearing in or affirming procedure for any subsequent term as Acting President. As such the Deputy President will not be sworn in again as Acting President."