Politics

Cyril Ramaphosa already sworn in as acting president

15 February 2018 - 10:09 By Timeslive
Leader of the ANC, Cyril Ramaphosa.
Leader of the ANC, Cyril Ramaphosa.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

Cyril Matamela Ramaphosa is now the Acting President of the Republic of South Africa - until the National Assembly elects the new President of the Republic‚ which is expected to take place around 2pm this afternoon.

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said in a statement on Thursday:

"On the 14 February 2018 the President of the Republic of South Africa‚ His Excellency Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma resigned as the President of the Republic of South Africa. The resignation by the President created a vacancy in the office of the President.

"According to section 90(1) of the constitution of the Republic of South Africa‚ 1996 the Deputy President automatically becomes the Acting President as soon as there is a vacancy in the Office of the President.

Deputy President Cyril Matamela Ramaphosa is now the Acting President of the Republic of South Africa until the National Assembly elects the new President of the Republic. National Assembly will this afternoon fill the vacancy of the President of RSA.

"The Deputy President has already been sworn in as Acting President. According to Section 90(4) of the Constitution a person who as Acting President has already sworn to or affirmed to faithfulness to the Republic does not need to repeat the swearing in or affirming procedure for any subsequent term as Acting President. As such the Deputy President will not be sworn in again as Acting President."

READ MORE

Motion of no confidence against Zuma still on the table

The motion of no confidence against President Jacob Zuma could still proceed if he fails to hand in his resignation letter by Thursday afternoon.
Politics
26 minutes ago

ANC relieved Zuma has stepped down: Mthembu

ANC Chief Whip Jackson Mthembu says the party is relieved Jacob Zuma has resigned as president.
Politics
57 minutes ago

Twitter mourns loss of memes after Zuma exit

Cyril Ramaphosa may be carrying the hope of economic revival on his shoulders as he is expected to be sworn in as Sout Africa's new president today‚ ...
Politics
1 hour ago

Most read

  1. Here's what SA needs to do now that Zuma is gone - Section 27 Politics
  2. 'The end of a painful era' - Mandela foundation on Zuma resignation Politics
  3. Cyril Ramaphosa already sworn in as acting president Politics
  4. Motion of no confidence against Zuma still on the table Politics
  5. ANC relieved Zuma has stepped down: Mthembu Politics

Latest Videos

Zuma is gone! But we’ll miss his charisma
Zuma resigns on live TV
X