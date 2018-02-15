Politics

Nkandla residents heart-broken over recall decision

15 February 2018 - 12:38 By Bongani Mthethwa
Residents who spoke to Times Select were unanimous in rejecting the ANC decision to recall Zuma‚ saying he should have been allowed to finish his term.
Image: Thembinkosi Dwayisa

Anger and despair rippled through Nkandla on Wednesday evening‚ hours before Jacob Zuma resigned as president of South Africa.

Locals said they were upset with the ANC's decision to recall Zuma – a decision that ultimately led to Zuma stepping down.

Residents who spoke to Times Select were unanimous in rejecting the ANC decision to recall Zuma‚ saying he should have been allowed to finish his term. Many felt he could still do a lot for them in the less than two years before his term would have expired.

Declaring his undying love for Zuma‚ Dalokwakhe Ntuli‚ who spoke from a tuckshop near Zuma’s homestead‚ said they were discussing Zuma’s recall with other elderly men during the day.

The pensioner‚ who does not know his age‚ said: “We’re not happy about the decision to recall Msholozi (Zuma’s clan name). He has done a lot for us. We love Zuma. We were benefiting from him and you can’t remove a baby from the teats they were getting milk from.”

For more on this story‚ visit Times Select. 

