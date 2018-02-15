Politics

Opposition congratulates and cautions Ramaphosa

15 February 2018 - 15:20 By Qaanitah Hunter
Cyril Ramaphosa. File photo.
Image: SIMPHIWE NKWALI/ Sunday Times

The election of Cyril Ramaphosa as the fifth democratically elected president of South Africa in Parliament on Thursday afternoon was met with congratulations but also words of caution by opposition parties.

After Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng declared Ramaphosa president‚ Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete gave opposition parties time to respond to the election of the new president.

Leader of the official opposition Mmusi Maimane congratulated Ramaphosa but noted that the DA would raise concerns if he did not deliver to the people.

“If you act in the interest of the people of South Africa we will cooperate as best we can to assist in that mission‚” he said.

Maimane said the DA believed South Africa did not only have a Jacob Zuma problem but had an ANC problem.

The EFF’s Narend Singh said they realised that Ramaphosa did not have a magical wand to fix the problems facing the country but urged him to remove those involved in state capture from his cabinet.

"We trust that in the execution of your duties‚ you will do the right thing‚” Singh said.

The NFP’s Moses Kubisa said Ramaphosa’s election heralded a time for South Africans to work together.

“You are taking office at a crucial time when the economy is ailing... It's time to rally around each other and build our country‚” Kubisa told Ramaphosa.

Holomisa was jovial towards Ramaphosa‚ congratulating him and urging him to move to the president’s seat in the National Assembly.

“You have brought the toxic leadership of Mr Zuma to ground‚” he said.

Holomisa said Ramaphosas “abrupt rise” to the presidency was as a result of a collective effort of all South Africans.

Other political parties called on Ramaphosa to work in the best interests of South Africans.

