The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation‚ a leading voice in the opposition against President Jacob Zuma‚ has welcomed his resignation.

Two years ago‚ the ANC stalwart penned a letter‚ pleading with Zuma to resign. Read the full statement below from his foundation.

Kathrada Foundation welcomes Zuma’s resignation

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation welcomes the decision by Jacob Zuma to resign as President of the Republic of South Africa.

“This evening’s announcement of Zuma’s resignation is one that will be met with a sigh of relief from all South Africans‚” said the Foundation’s Executive Director‚ Neeshan Balton.

“For the first time in almost a decade‚ South Africans can rejoice that the sun has set on the Zuma era. Despite it having taken a long time for the voices of ordinary people to be heard‚ we can finally celebrate that the President‚ who had become a symbol of the erosion of state integrity‚ has left office.

“On this occasion‚ I wish that Ahmed Kathrada could have been with us to know that his letter‚ written almost two years ago‚ calling on Zuma to step down‚ had eventually struck a chord. I think that he would have been saddened that it had taken so long for Zuma to ‘submit to the will of the people’‚ but also proud of the work done by individuals across all sectors of society‚ putting pressure on the ANC to take the decision to recall him‚ leading to his resignation.”