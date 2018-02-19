'Give me six months to be a dictator‚ things will be in order': Jacob Zuma in quotes

The curtain may have fallen on Jacob Zuma but the words he shared on the country’s political stage live on.

From witchcraft to being single and advice for Prince Albert the former president‚ in almost a decade‚ elicited smiles‚ left observers bemused and his critics fuming. Here’s a recap of 20 quotes from his tenure as head of state.

• “I don’t know where they get the luck to win here because people in the majority are not living comfortably. I don’t know‚ [maybe] it’s because of witchcraft; witches practise their craft in different ways.” - On the ANC losing to the DA in the Western Cape‚ September 2017

• “Don’t feel jealous and think I am going to be an actor. No. Maybe it rubs off‚ who knows?” - To the press as he met movie star Danny Glover in Cape Town‚ May 2013

• “It’s not because of me. I’m not responsible for that... I’ve never taken myself to court.” - Explaining his legal bills to parliament‚ November 2017