Striding confidently with his head up and chest out‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa led a group of about 100 people on a morning walk to promote a healthy lifestyle at dawn on Tuesday.

Residents joined Ramaphosa at 5:30am at the Guguletu Sports Centre in Cape Town‚ from where they set off in jovial spirits on a walk of more than 5km to Athlone Stadium.

South Africa’s new president aims to "get South Africa fit" this year and led by example‚ barely breaking a sweat.