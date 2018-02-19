“I also suspect that he may also be tempted to reach out to people that are in other political parties who are not necessarily within the ANC. If you listen to him‚ he seems to be adopting this style of unifier beyond the confines of the ANC. I would not be surprised if he wants to appoint someone that comes from one of the opposition parties‚” Hlophe said.

“He has constantly fashioned himself around the [Nelson] Mandela leadership style. Besides the fact that Mandela ran a government of national unity‚ he still went further to say that in each and every political party‚ there are men and women of good standing that can contribute to building a better South Africa.”

Hlophe declined to throw out names of who would go or stay when the new cabinet is announced. Instead‚ Hlophe speculated around how the new cabinet would be decided upon.

“The basis for Cyril appointing people into cabinet or removing them from cabinet should be the principle of good governance‚ clean governance‚ and institutional performance. It will have to be people that are trusted by society‚ people that are not tainted by matters of state capture and corruption. It must be people that can inspire institutional performance and delivery wherever they may be deployed‚” he said.