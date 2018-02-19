Ramaphosa may spring a few surprises in Cabinet reshuffle: analyst
President Cyril Ramaphosa may spring a few surprises in his new Cabinet‚ according to political analyst Dumisani Hlophe.
Hlophe believes Ramaphosa may appoint people from the opposition party into his cabinet in order to affirm his vision of building unity in society.
There is growing speculation that Ramaphosa will announce changes to his Cabinet in order to pursue his vision of good governance and delivery to the country.
Hlophe said Ramaphosa could look within the ANC as well as the opposition benches of parliament in order to send a signal of unifying the nation.
“I also suspect that he may also be tempted to reach out to people that are in other political parties who are not necessarily within the ANC. If you listen to him‚ he seems to be adopting this style of unifier beyond the confines of the ANC. I would not be surprised if he wants to appoint someone that comes from one of the opposition parties‚” Hlophe said.
“He has constantly fashioned himself around the [Nelson] Mandela leadership style. Besides the fact that Mandela ran a government of national unity‚ he still went further to say that in each and every political party‚ there are men and women of good standing that can contribute to building a better South Africa.”
Hlophe declined to throw out names of who would go or stay when the new cabinet is announced. Instead‚ Hlophe speculated around how the new cabinet would be decided upon.
“The basis for Cyril appointing people into cabinet or removing them from cabinet should be the principle of good governance‚ clean governance‚ and institutional performance. It will have to be people that are trusted by society‚ people that are not tainted by matters of state capture and corruption. It must be people that can inspire institutional performance and delivery wherever they may be deployed‚” he said.
Ramaphosa will also consider the unity of the ANC in his cabinet appointments‚ Hlophe added.
Political analyst Mzoxolo Mpolase said he was expecting a wholesale change in the cabinet. Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba is most likely to go‚ he said.
“He is not a good finance minister. He is not of the stature of Nhlanhla Nene‚ let alone Trevor Manuel. He has to go from that perspective. The person who occupies National Treasury is key to political certainty.
Other ministers who may lose their jobs include:
- Police Minister Fikile Mbalula‚
- Local Government Minister Des Van Rooyen‚
- Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane‚
- Energy Minister David Mahlobo‚
- International Relations Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane and
- Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.
Mpolase said people who are likely to keep their jobs or remain in cabinet are:
- Minister of Economic Development Ebrahim Patel;
- Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies
- Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe;
- Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi;
- Justice and Correctional Services Minister Michael Masutha;
- Science and Technology Minister Naledi Pandor; and
- Labour Minister Mildred Oliphant.
