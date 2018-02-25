President Jacob Zuma will have his day in court.

City Press reported on Sunday that it had reliably learnt that five senior prosecutors had unanimously agreed that charges withdrawn against Zuma should be reinstated.

The 18 charges‚ which include corruption‚ racketeering and money laundering arising from 783 questionable payments he received‚ were withdrawn against Zuma in April 2009.

The prosecutors reportedly signed a memorandum with their recommendations and handed it to National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shaun Abrahams on Friday‚ the newspaper reported.

It quoted sources as saying Zuma and others would be informed before a public announcement was made.